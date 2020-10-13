WLET - Mike Jeske - THURSDAY

Voting for empathy
As requested, I am responding to the Oct. 10 letter “What I’m voting for” without invoking the name of the current resident of the White House.
I am a registered Republican (for now), but I am voting for: Empathy; truth and honesty; ethical behavior; civility; an acknowledgment of and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic; the importance of science; equality for all people (black, white, brown, male, female, LGBTQ, straight); immigrants’ rights -- the words on the Statue of Liberty; an end to law enforcement brutality where it exists, support and appreciation for them where it doesn’t; affordable health care for all who want it; preservation of Social Security and Medicare; reasonable Second Amendment rights (neither elimination nor a free-for-all); the rule of law; women’s reproductive rights; freedom of all religions (not merely that of radical conservatives); climate control to save our planet for future generations; voting fairly and freely; empathy (yes, listed twice because it is sooo lacking); and most important, Democracy (not a dictatorship or autocracy).
I already have voted for Joe Biden, and darn proud of it! Voting otherwise would be voting against all of the above.
Vote! Vote early if you can, but please vote! Don’t let “poll watchers” or Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s restrictions or voter suppression (including long lines) intimidate you.
Mike Jeske
Clemmons
