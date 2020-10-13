WLET - Mike Jeske - THURSDAY

I am a registered Republican (for now), but I am voting for: Empathy; truth and honesty; ethical behavior; civility; an acknowledgment of and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic; the importance of science; equality for all people (black, white, brown, male, female, LGBTQ, straight); immigrants’ rights -- the words on the Statue of Liberty; an end to law enforcement brutality where it exists, support and appreciation for them where it doesn’t; affordable health care for all who want it; preservation of Social Security and Medicare; reasonable Second Amendment rights (neither elimination nor a free-for-all); the rule of law; women’s reproductive rights; freedom of all religions (not merely that of radical conservatives); climate control to save our planet for future generations; voting fairly and freely; empathy (yes, listed twice because it is sooo lacking); and most important, Democracy (not a dictatorship or autocracy).