 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Mike Mills
0 comments

WLET - Mike Mills

  • 0

Utopian promises

Do you really want socialism?

This is a letter to young people. Socialism may hold some attraction for you, but throughout history it has been a system of oppressive top-down controls on personal and economic freedom. Our representative republic is a bottom-up system guaranteeing freedom of the individual -- freedom of speech, of association, of religion and much more.

Socialism neither works nor ends well. Despite its utopian promises, bureaucrats at the top eventually run out other people’s money as they redistribute wealth. Do some unbiased research on your own. What has happened to the Soviet Union, Cuba, eastern Europe, Venezuela, China? Are they free countries?

I understand why you think socialism might work. Someone has encouraged you to adopt the philosophy, or you are going along with what peers say. But most of us who grew up in the generations ahead of you cringe at the thought of living under socialism because we have lived during its horrible 20th-century history.

Iain Murray in “The Socialist Temptation,” says: “There is one single unifying feature shared by every version of socialism: subjugation of the individual to the collective.” Do you really want to sacrifice your liberty for socialism’s empty promises?

Mike Mills

Clemmons

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News