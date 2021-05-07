WLET - Mike Mills

Utopian promises

Do you really want socialism?

This is a letter to young people. Socialism may hold some attraction for you, but throughout history it has been a system of oppressive top-down controls on personal and economic freedom. Our representative republic is a bottom-up system guaranteeing freedom of the individual -- freedom of speech, of association, of religion and much more.

Socialism neither works nor ends well. Despite its utopian promises, bureaucrats at the top eventually run out other people’s money as they redistribute wealth. Do some unbiased research on your own. What has happened to the Soviet Union, Cuba, eastern Europe, Venezuela, China? Are they free countries?

I understand why you think socialism might work. Someone has encouraged you to adopt the philosophy, or you are going along with what peers say. But most of us who grew up in the generations ahead of you cringe at the thought of living under socialism because we have lived during its horrible 20th-century history.

Iain Murray in “The Socialist Temptation,” says: “There is one single unifying feature shared by every version of socialism: subjugation of the individual to the collective.” Do you really want to sacrifice your liberty for socialism’s empty promises?