WLET - Mike Parker
WLET - Mike Parker

No contrition

The Biden administration is publicly unraveling from multiple demonstrations of mind-numbing ineptitude ranging from Afghanistan to our southern border. Equally disturbing is the manner in which each episode is often followed by arrogant denials or finger pointing.

Then there is the frequent and outrageous failure to take questions from the media. And it appears that there is no presidential performance level sufficiently abysmal to elicit the first word of contrition, or the first grain of accountability from our chief executive.

Mike Parker

Clemmons

