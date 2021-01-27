WLET - Mill Foster - FRIDAY

Chickening out

What a way to avoid a topic. What a way to chicken out (“Republicans frown on holding trial,” Jan. 27).

Republican senators are essentially arguing that it’s too late to hold former President Trump accountable because he's now a private citizen.

Does that really matter? He committed his alleged crimes when he was president.

In the meantime, let’s get ready for 2022. If Republicans win any power back, it’s going to be “Hillary’s emails” all day long.

About whether Trump should be denied the right to run for office again, our own Sen. Thom Tillis wrote, “I have faith in the American people to assess the qualifications of presidential candidates and make an informed decision themselves ... Congress should not dictate to the American people who they can and cannot vote for.”

But the Constitution gives him the power — and the responsibility.

These chicken Republicans — they just can’t get themselves to stand up to Trump no matter what he does, can they? He put their lives in danger and they still shake at the mention of his name.