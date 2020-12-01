WLET - Mona Potts

Congratulations

Recently Davie High School held an induction into the National Honor Society for 43 juniors and seniors. It was not widely publicized. In fact, some of the teachers didn't even know it until the next day! The induction was held inside the school building (why not drive-by outside?) at 5:30 p.m. No one was allowed to attend the ceremony, not even one parent.

This was a momentous event in the life of the students who were being inducted. You might say that it was a pretty big deal, a once-in-a-lifetime event. One which will never happen again.

Since no one was allowed to attend, there were no pictures taken of the students receiving their certificates of induction. That moment in time was stolen from them and is gone forever, like a thief in the night.

I might add that the event was very poorly live-streamed. The students could not even be seen receiving their certificates.

I, for one, am proud of and congratulate each and every one of the inductees for a job very well done. Keep up the good work!

Mona Potts

Advance