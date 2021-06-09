WLET - Mona Potts

Total agreement

I totally agree with the June 5 letter "The last one out." The day to turn the lights out, lock the door and sell the building is fast approaching.

Newspapers are becoming a "has been.” Instead of trying to keep their customers by almost any means possible, newspapers are increasing their prices outrageously. And for what? There sure isn't any real news in them anymore. We saw it all on TV or our phones at least three days ago!

Journalism is all but dead. Ultimately the numerous price increases, along with the Journal's very liberal view on almost everything, became the straw that broke the camel's back. Sadly, subscribers are dropping like flies!

For the last 80 years, the Winston-Salem Journal (and the Twin City Sentinel before it ceased publication) has been delivered to my house every day, rain or shine. But alas, all good things must come to an end. Actually, for me, the Journal ceased to be a good thing several years ago. I just couldn't let it go ...'til now.

Goodbye, old friend. It looks like Elvis has just left the building.

Mona Potts

Advance