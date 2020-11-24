WLET - Monty Owen

The solution

We’re all now staring straight in the face of a solution to a sticky societal problem, perhaps without realizing it.

The solution is Dolly Parton.

Parton is not only a popular singer/songwriter and actress with an incredible career. She started a reading program, “Imagination Library” that gives millions of books away to school children every year. And now her $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center has helped lead to the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

So what else could we ask from this angel? We should have statues of her all over the place. In fact, her statue should take the place of every Confederate statue that’s left in the South.

If it’s really about our heritage, no one represents that better than Dolly Parton.

Monty Owen

Winston-Salem