WLET - Monty Owen

Optimistic conclusion

You’re very optimistic to think that congressional Republicans might sign onto what is essentially an investigation of their own corrupt behavior (“Jan. 6 insurrection requires an investigation,” May 19). Why would they agree to an investigation that would show the whole world that they tried to overthrow a presidential election and bring an end to democracy? These are not people who are interested in fairness and truth — they only want power.

If positions were reversed, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t hesitate for a second to end the filibuster and appoint four new Supreme Court justices.

Republicans know that they’re losing their case — and any hopes for a majority — in America as people wise up and realize there’s no such thing as “trickle-down” and letting gay people get married doesn’t affect them in any way. So all they can do is cheat, lie and suppress voting. There are some decent people among Republican legislators, but the majority wants nothing more than to keep getting elected and favor their rich donors. There will be no bipartisan investigation.

Monty Owen

Winston-Salem