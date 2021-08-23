 Skip to main content
WLET - Nancy Olsen
WLET - Nancy Olsen

Those who are in one of the nearly 40 million households that received their second child tax credit payment recently should keep in mind that every single Republican voted against it.

Nancy Olsen

Winston-Salem

