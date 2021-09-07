WLET - Nancy Young

Worth every cent

Like many who have written about their dismay over the Journal’s decision to not print a Labor Day edition, I missed having my newspaper at the breakfast table. I am, however, much more concerned about receiving the paper beyond Sept. 6. While I consider any local newspaper to be a public service, I also understand that they are all businesses. Over the past few years, I’ve seen many small-town newspapers cut back and some have been forced to close. We have no guarantees that there won’t be more changes in our town, too.

As fewer and fewer people subscribe to the Journal because more and more people get their news online and often from such reliable sources as a post on social media by someone they don’t know, there will be fewer reasons for any organization to spend their money to advertise. That situation creates a double hit to the Journal’s revenue. Fewer dollars means fewer reporters and potentially fewer printed editions until the day comes hat it is all online or worse.