WLET - Nick Hamner - SATURDAY

Teachable examples

Notre Dame English Professor John Duffy’s Oct. 17 column, “Barrett should suspend nomination,” lists three reasons why he believes Amy Coney Barrett should suspend her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. These are teachable examples of specious logic (superficially plausible, but actually wrong).

Duffy’s first reason: because over 7 million votes have been cast in the 2020 election, Judge Barrett can honor the democratic process by insisting the hearings be put on hold until after the voters have made their choice.

Rebuttal: the results of the 2016 election are what govern the appointment today, not the 2020 election. Judge Barrett is honoring the democratic process by continuing and not by putting the hearings on hold.

Duffy’s second reason: Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat on the court remain open until a new president was installed.

Rebuttal: the departing justice does not choose (even if as a dying wish) how the nomination process is conducted nor the appointee.

Duffy’s third reason: Judge Barrett’s nomination comes at a treacherous moment in the U.S. Her nomination will further inflame civic wounds if seated by a Republican Senate before the election.