WLET - Nick Martin

The April 26 Journal carried a story with the headline “Rally honors those killed by police” and another with the headline “High-profile killings by police” — which you also printed on April 22. I want to know when there’s going to be a rally to honor police officers killed by criminals, or a story about high-profile killings of police.

You continue to print such stories even though they only serve to create distrust in the police. I’ve been driving for 50 years. I’ve been stopped once or twice for speeding. I’ve never had a problem with the police because I have respect for authority. So do most people. I don’t understand why you insist on concentrating on the exceptions rather than the rule.