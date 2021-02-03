WLET - Noel Coffman

Back to reality
Why are we allowing individual counties to decide how to let our children go back to school? We as parents and grandparents as well as taxpayers have had to let the politicians, including Gov. Roy Cooper, allow the whole state to become chaotic and without any sense of control regarding our children’s right to get their education in a common sense continuity for all.
It has been a year of frightening realities, but we need to get the children back to reality and learning and life. If we can open bars, restaurants and game places, why not schools? Vaccinate teachers if they want, but do something right for our children.
Noel Coffman
Clemmons