WLET - Nora Toncel - THURSDAY

Incredibly important
It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month and it is incredibly important that we educate our community, neighbors and friends on the unique health risks facing Hispanic-Americans. Over 40% of Hispanic-Americans suffer from cardiovascular disease, which is also their leading cause of death. Hispanic populations face a higher instance of heart disease due to four contributing factors: lack of awareness, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. As a neighborhood engagement partner for Novant Health, I’ve also personally seen this impact Latinx women in our community.
According to the American Heart Association:
- 56% of Hispanic women are unaware that heart disease is their greatest health risk
- Hispanic women in their 20s are nearly eight times more likely to die from CVD than breast cancer
- Nearly 40% of Hispanic women have diabetes or pre-diabetes
- 76% of Hispanic women are overweight or obese
- Nearly 30% of Hispanic women have high blood pressure
Visit your primary care physician to evaluate your overall health and speak to family members to learn your family history. I also encourage you to start your heart healthy journey by exercising at least three times a week, drinking more water, and adding more fruits and vegetables to your meals.
Forsyth County Go Red for Women, sponsored by Novant Health, is celebrating all women in Forsyth County, supporting women wherever they may be in their journey and encouraging all women to put their health first.
Shining a light on the loving hearts of Hispanic women in our community!
Nora Toncel
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!