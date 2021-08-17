WLET - Norman Jameson

Afghan ending inevitable

The tragic beginning, middle and end of America’s military involvement in Afghanistan affirms the wisdom of this country’s commitment to having a civilian commander in chief.

We tend to believe that “the military” does things best, knows what it’s doing and somehow exercises its muscle with utmost efficiency. In fact, careerist military leaders believe they are the hammer to solve every problem's nail.

The job of generals in the Pentagon is to secure an ever-increasing budget to slake the thirst of weapons manufacturers. Promotions come much more readily on the battlefield than in peace time. Were it up to the military, the solution in Afghanistan would be more troops, more billions of dollars and more decades of fruitless suffering, death and destruction.

It is the military’s gross over-estimation of the Afghan army’s capabilities and commitment to defend a government they do not believe in, and its under- estimation of the Taliban’s strength, that led to the chaos of the U.S. exit, not President Biden’s commitment to follow through on Presidents Obama’s, Trump’s, and his own efforts to leave.

The Taliban are Afghans; we were foreign invaders. Let’s not forget that we armed the Taliban to kick out the Russians.