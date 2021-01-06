WLET - Pamela Corbett

An incredible team
A big thank you to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health! What an incredible team of professionals, especially the nurses and other staff providing direct services to Forsyth County citizens under very challenging circumstances. For more than 10 months now, they’ve remained dedicated to responding to citizens’ needs whether for medical services, information or other support. Joshua Swift (public health director), Shontell Robinson (deputy county manager) and their teams have been consistently organized, professional, supportive and responsive. We in Forsyth County are very fortunate and I am grateful.
Vaccines are now available. Make an appointment as soon as you become eligible. Again, the process is organized, easy and painless. Making the appointment might be the hardest part, but with patience you’ll get there.
Thank you, Forsyth County Public Health and your leadership!
Pamela Corbett
Winston-Salem