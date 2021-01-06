WLET - Pamela Corbett

A big thank you to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health! What an incredible team of professionals, especially the nurses and other staff providing direct services to Forsyth County citizens under very challenging circumstances. For more than 10 months now, they’ve remained dedicated to responding to citizens’ needs whether for medical services, information or other support. Joshua Swift (public health director), Shontell Robinson (deputy county manager) and their teams have been consistently organized, professional, supportive and responsive. We in Forsyth County are very fortunate and I am grateful.