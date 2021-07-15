WLET - Pamela Padrick Richards - SATURDAY

A tragic correlation

All people of sound reason and ethical standards would agree wholeheartedly with the excellent editorial describing the Journal’s position on incidents of animal cruelty (“Any, all animal cruelty deserves punishment,” July 14). Animal cruelty is inhumane and often reveals something even more sinister in the character of perpetrators.

It is difficult to understand, however, why these sound principles of treating animals with care and protection from cruelty and merciless murder are not also given in our society to the most vulnerable humans among us: children in the womb.

I do not address this issue from a political viewpoint. Most politicians have failed us miserably in this area. Democrats welcome funding from pro-abortion supporters and abortion providers who exploit women for greed. Republicans use pro-life members for votes, but rarely speak intelligently about the issue or use their platform to educate others about fetal development or how terribly harmful abortion is to women.

I challenge the Journal to issue an editorial similar to the one on animal cruelty with the following revised examples:

“(Humans) have complex family and social lives — they care for their young — and … provide nothing but pleasure… "