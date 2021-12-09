WLET - Pasha Weisman -SUNDAY

A safer school

I believe that we need to improve security for Ledford High School. For example, I believe we need to get more officers into the school to make people feel safer and more comfortable.

Also, what could be really helpful is having someone to talk to in high school if anyone is going through a lot — to make them feel needed and happier.

Also, I think it could be helpful to let teachers pay more attention to some students who may be acting as if they're a little down — just to just take a little extra time after class or before to talk to them — if they're willing to talk about it. You never know; that could make their day and help them go back home with a smile, especially if things are not good for them at home.

The reason I'm asking for these things is that a student committed suicide and it's not easy to see one of your friends, or just a person you know, do something like that. It's definitely been harder during the pandemic, so please consider my letter and try to help in the best way you can. Thank you for your time.

Pasha Weisman

Thomasville