 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Pasha Weisman
0 Comments

WLET - Pasha Weisman

  • 0

I believe that we need to improve security for Ledford High School. For example, I believe we need to get more officers into the school to make people feel safer and more comfortable.

Also, what could be really helpful is having someone to talk to in high school if anyone is going through a lot — to make them feel needed and happier.

Also, I think it could be helpful to let teachers pay more attention to some students who may be acting as if they're a little down — just to just take a little extra time after class or before to talk to them — if they're willing to talk about it. You never know; that could make their day and help them go back home with a smile, especially if things are not good for them at home.

The reason I'm asking for these things is that a student committed suicide and it's not easy to see one of your friends, or just a person you know, do something like that. It's definitely been harder during the pandemic, so please consider my letter and try to help in the best way you can. Thank you for your time.

Pasha Weisman

Thomasville

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert