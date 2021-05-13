WLET - Pat Weaver - SATURDAY

Preventative measures

Your May 7 editorial “Compassion for COVID patients” regarding Senate Bill 191 is inaccurate. The second edition includes amendments and changes, made in committee, to address concerns about the governor’s ability to act in an emergency. No action can be taken by N.C. that places the state or facilities in conflict with federal laws, CMS guidelines or CDC guidelines. N.C. DHHS has followed CMS and CDC guidance throughout the pandemic.

During the past year, there has been no accountability or penalty when facilities persisted in denying residents rights even though there was no law/policy from the federal government or N.C. DHHS preventing visits from taking place. This bill states that failure to comply with federal law will now be breaking N.C. law and a fine can be imposed.