WLET - Pat Weaver - SUNDAY
WLET - Pat Weaver - SUNDAY

Our loved ones

“Mindful of”? I am trying to reconcile the expressions of compassion from the June 23 editorial “Being mindful of pets” and the May 7 recommendation that Gov. Roy Cooper veto Senate Bill 191 (“Compassion for COVID patients”).

On Wednesday we read that “a 3-year-old pug was found disoriented on the side of the road by animal control officers. Despite treatment with fluids and ice packs, the dog failed to recover.”

We know of some instances of disoriented elderly residents transported to the emergency room because of malnutrition or dehydration because they were not being fed as they had been before the lockdown. Some died.

And: “It may be tempting to take immediate action by breaking a window. A better course of action would be to call local law enforcement agencies.”

We have many instances of family looking through the nursing home window to see their loved one in distress, begging for them to come inside as they had before the lockdown. Phone calls to the facility were not answered.

And: “These are thinking, feeling creatures that return the love given them exponentially. Abandonment leads to misery. They shouldn’t be seen as disposable — and they shouldn’t be surrendered on a whim with no concern for their future.”

Our loved ones in long-term care are “feeling creatures.” They are not disposable and should not be left alone feeling the misery of abandonment with visitation left to the whim of a corporate executive. Senate Bill 191 is mindful of the patients.

Pat Weaver

Clemmons

