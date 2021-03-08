WLET - Pat Weaver - TUESDAY

Essential caregivers

Over the last year of COVID lockdown, Richard Craver has done an outstanding job reporting the numbers of cases for the Journal. What has not been seen are the faces of the long-term care residents who have now been unable to touch or be touched by loved ones for one year. North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services announced that indoor visitation was now available in most facilities, but that does not include touch.

For eight months, N.C Caregivers for Compromise have been asking for a designation in for essential caregivers: One person who is tested and screened just like staff to be able to touch and provide care for their loved one. Seventeen other states have now made this designation. There have been no reports of transmission from essential caregivers. A recent article from John Locke Foundation reports more excess deaths in N.C. (deaths above yearly averages) than from COVID. This is especially true in long-term care.

On March 10, members of the group will be at the legislative building in Raleigh, hoping to draw attention to the fact that the vast majority of long-term care residents of all ages are still unable to be touched or cared for by a family member.