WLET - Pat Weaver

They've been forgotten

Once again, the vulnerable elderly and disabled have been forgotten in the midst of an eight-month lockdown.

Columnist John Hood mentions many groups in North Carolina that have been adversely affected by Gov. Roy Cooper's unilateral, dictatorial emergency order (“N. Carolina leads in jobs lost,” Oct. 24) but he leaves out the over 100,000 residents in congregate living facilities. The residents and their families have been calling, writing, emailing and begging in person for the governor and his Secretary of Health and Human Services to allow safe visitation of our spouses, parents and children in these congregate living arrangements.

When Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced there would be fines if facilities did not allow visitation, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said, “OK, y’all do what you want," to the facilities. This left much confusion and little visitation. Although DHHS goes through the motions of asking for input from family members in occasional phone conferences, nothing actually changes. Family members are cut off mid-sentence and well-thought-out proposals get no attention.