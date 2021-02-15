WLET - Patricia Benson
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning at an apartment complex near the corner of Cleveland Avenue and…
Armando Bacot threatened, his mother says in tweet. Carolina issues statements on behalf of players, managers, Roy Williams
North Carolina's athletics department has issued two statements, one attributed to players and managers and one from basketball coach Roy Williams, after a video showing players partying without masks prompted postponement of the basketball game against Miami.
Most Walgreens stores in Forsyth County and the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina will have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine be…
Mike Coe, dubbed the "Mayor of Trade Street" for his efforts to revitalize what had become a street of empty storefronts, died Tuesday, his fa…
A city man died in a single-car wreck on Somerset Drive Wednesday morning, said Winston-Salem police, who shut down the road for more than fou…
Winston-Salem police have identified the man who was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Summit Square Apartments on 12th Street.
She was an educator in Forsyth County and a fixture in the Winston-Salem community for more than a half-century. As the wife to Clarence "Big …
Winston-Salem is expected to get its first Culver’s fast-food restaurant by early summer.
NC parents say 'leftist teachers' are indoctrinating youth and bashing students. Group calls for resignations in Cabarrus County.
CABARRUS COUNTY — A group of citizens and parents gathered Monday outside of the Education Center to call for the resignation of CCS Superintendent Chris Lowder and a group of teachers.
Multi-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and U.S. 421, police say. Winston-Salem drivers should expect delays.
Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles at U.S. 52 South and U.S. 421, according to a news release.