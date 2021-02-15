 Skip to main content
WLET - Patricia Benson
WLET - Patricia Benson

Trump verdict

For the first time in a long time, I was proud of Sen. Richard Burr -- he found his backbone! It had been missing for a while.

(No one expected Sen. Tom Tillis to find his -- he has never indicated he has one!)

Patricia Benson

Pfafftown

