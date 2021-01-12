WLET - Patricia Bicknell - THURSDAY

No second chance

I did not vote for President Trump in 2016 but he won the election. I was not happy with the result but I felt like, it’s four years, I can survive him. Now I worry whether our democracy can survive him.

Trump should have been removed from office following impeachment. My one consolation was he would go down in history as being impeached. Now we have a second chance to impeach him and remove him from office for a far greater crime, the crime of sedition.

Trump should never be allowed to run for office again. Let’s come together and make sure he never gets a second chance. I hope our representatives support this effort.

Patricia Bicknell

Winston-Salem