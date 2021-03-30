WLET - Patricia Williams - FRIDAY

Differing views

Even though I am writing to the Opinion page, “opinion” in the truest sense of the word may be dead and is at least under unprecedented attack. It has been replaced with labeling, name-calling and vitriol. What has happened to respect for differing views?

Recent headlines on the Journal Opinion page have included the words “racist,” “moochers” and “conservative.” It seems appropriate when the Opinion page is in the middle of the sports section!

Respect for opinion does require research and evidence before disagreeing. Even the primary children I taught cited three sources in their farm animal studies (for example). Should we not expect that from adults? This does take time, but we now have all the resources available.

Facebook, Twitter, yadda yadda yadda, don't count.

Patricia Williams

Bermuda Run