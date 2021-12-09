WLET - Patricia Williams - SUNDAY

'Unwashed masses'?
I have read with dismay the viciousness sent in as "opinion."
Obviously, as a member of the "unwashed masses" I should have no need of newspapers, books or any such print. I am so sick of labels: "right wing," "leftwing nut," etc., but "unwashed masses" takes the cake. I would rather include myself in the unwashed masses group than in the "snobbish elite" any day.
But in all groups there are reasonable people with opinions to be respected and there are name callers. Which do you want to be?
Patricia Williams
Advance