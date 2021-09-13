WLET - Patricia Williams - THURSDAY

I think of “The Sneetches” by Dr. Seuss, which illustrates how inane and pointless are prejudice and elitism. Another is “Whoever You Are” by Mem Fox, which shows that what we have in common is vital and that differences are trivial. My last suggestion is “Charlotte's Web” by E.B. White. This powerful tale points out that even members of different species — pig, spider, geese, rat — can collaborate to save a life.