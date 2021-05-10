 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Patricia Williams
0 comments

WLET - Patricia Williams

  • 0

Supporting teachers

Finally, a headline I can support (“Honoring those who teach,” May 6), but the article didn't go far enough. Of course we all have teachers we still revere, and that makes sweet copy, but let's think of ways we can honor those in these unprecedented trenches and especially the novices among them. Beginning and veteran teachers alike are leaving the profession in droves.

What can we do? Support bills now in the legislature to return two elements that should never have been eliminated and improve another:

H.B. 475: “Restore Master’s Pay for Teachers & ISP.” Why should the pay increases for advanced degrees be returned? Teaching full-time while earning degrees to increase their knowledge deserves a step increase!

S 383: “Restore Educator Longevity.” Veteran teachers are the most valuable, not only with a wealth of knowledge, but to mentor the novices!

H.B. 362: “Revise Personal Leave Costs for Teachers.” Teachers get only two days of professional leave per year; they take pay cut per day and can be asked to state their reason.

I would dare say that many parents have now realized how hard a job teachers have and that they must be treated as valuable professionals. Write your congressman about these bills. Let's show the teachers in tangible ways instead of just writing sweet stories in the paper!

Patricia Williams

Bermuda Run

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News