WLET - Patricia Williams

Supporting teachers

Finally, a headline I can support (“Honoring those who teach,” May 6), but the article didn't go far enough. Of course we all have teachers we still revere, and that makes sweet copy, but let's think of ways we can honor those in these unprecedented trenches and especially the novices among them. Beginning and veteran teachers alike are leaving the profession in droves.

What can we do? Support bills now in the legislature to return two elements that should never have been eliminated and improve another:

H.B. 475: “Restore Master’s Pay for Teachers & ISP.” Why should the pay increases for advanced degrees be returned? Teaching full-time while earning degrees to increase their knowledge deserves a step increase!

S 383: “Restore Educator Longevity.” Veteran teachers are the most valuable, not only with a wealth of knowledge, but to mentor the novices!

H.B. 362: “Revise Personal Leave Costs for Teachers.” Teachers get only two days of professional leave per year; they take pay cut per day and can be asked to state their reason.