WLET - Patricia Williams

Profound truths
As I read letters to the editor - some reasoned opinions, some vitriolic tirades - I propose we go back to children's literature for lessons, guidance and inspiration.
I think of “The Sneetches” by Dr. Seuss, which illustrates how inane and pointless are prejudice and elitism. Another is “Whoever You Are” by Mem Fox, which shows that what we have in common is vital and that differences are trivial. My last suggestion is “Charlotte's Web” by E.B. White. This powerful tale points out that even members of different species -- pig, spider, geese, rat -- can collaborate to save a life.
Are we too old to recognize that profound truths, wherever they present themselves, are worth notice? Each of these books challenge young and old alike. Read them aloud. I think you'll see what I mean.
Patricia Williams
Bermuda Run