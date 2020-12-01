WLET - Patrick Budd - FRIDAY

Extraordinary performance
In response to the Nov. 29 article "Police spending critics want dialogue with council:"
The men and women who serve our community as Winston-Salem police officers should be commended for their extraordinary performance during such a challenging year. Our community should stand with the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office by calling for increased funding for their departments, not a decrease. Radical organizations that call for defunding police are misguided and I commend the Winston-Salem City Council for not responding to such reckless, baseless ideas.
I look forward to seeing pay increases for officers, additional funding for new public safety measures and more training to keep the Winston-Salem Police Department one of the best polices forces in North Carolina.
Patrick Budd
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!