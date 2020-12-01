 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Patrick Budd
0 comments

WLET - Patrick Budd

  • 0

Extraordinary performance

In response to the Nov. 29 article "Police spending critics want dialogue with council:"

The men and women who serve our community as Winston-Salem police officers should be commended for their extraordinary performance during such a challenging year. Our community should stand with the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office by calling for increased funding for their departments, not a decrease. Radical organizations that call for defunding police are misguided and I commend the Winston-Salem City Council for not responding to such reckless, baseless ideas.

I look forward to seeing pay increases for officers, additional funding for new public safety measures and more training to keep the Winston-Salem Police Department one of the best polices forces in North Carolina.

Patrick Budd

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News