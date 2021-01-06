WLET - Patrick Budd

Our new lieutenant governor

On Jan. 4, Mark Robinson was sworn in as North Carolina's 35th lieutenant governor. Robinson, a Republican African-American from Greensboro, has a remarkable story as an average citizen rising to elected office. We should celebrate his inspiring story of growing up in poverty but believing in hard work, service and personal responsibility.

But you wouldn't know any of that if you read the Winston-Salem Journal as they afforded no ink to Lt. Gov. Robinson's story. Would it be headline news if he had different political views? Probably.

Congratulations, lieutenant governor. North Carolina is proud of you.

Patrick Budd

Winston-Salem

The Journal printed profiles of Robinson in March and November of 2020. -- the editor