WLET - Patrick McMullen

Media wars

Most of us would agree that our country is currently engaged in some sort of cultural war. The current social climate is the worst of my lifetime. Some argue that it is the worst since the 1860s – the U.S. Civil War era.

The genesis of this scenario is often discussed in media circles. I have heard some theories as to its origin, such as the Clinton impeachment, or the reaction to 9/11.

The media circles asking these questions ignore the real cause of our cultural war: themselves.

The electronic media have abandoned journalism and resorted to propaganda. Specifically, ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC are biased to the left, while Fox is biased to the right. The former essentially tells us that conservatism is bad, while liberalism is good. The latter tells us the exact opposite. The exceptions to this are infrequent and inconsequential. Our knowledge of current affairs is inaccurate, forcing us to “triangulate” for the truth.

The news media has become obsessed with politics while ignoring other important news issues. Because of our limited knowledge, we elect poor leaders.