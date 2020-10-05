WLET - Patrick Miller

The current occupant of the White House (well ... Walter Reed Army Hospital) has had world class scientists, world class physicians and world class intelligence officers briefing him for the better part of eleven months regarding the dangers of COVID-19 and the protocols to best avoid being infected. The information provided to him was way more detailed than any information being provided to the public at any one time, yet here we are with the president of the United States convalescing at Walter Reed Army Hospital, because he just would not listen and act on information provided to him for his own safety.