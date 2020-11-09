WLET - Patrick Miller

Are you seeing, my fellow Americans? We have a group of elected Republican officials and Republican supporters so entrenched with the cult of Donald J. Trump that they are not capable of seeing the harm they are doing the GOP, much less our nation. Our only hope is for all the Trump 2020 Campaign legal wrangling associated with the Nov. 3 election to be totally rejected by our courts. That rejection will assist the GOP in determining its course in the future, but that future will not include Trumpian politics after the rejection.