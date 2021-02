Your bolded Feb. 16 front-page headline “NC GOP censures Burr” is incorrect. There is no GOP anymore. It has completely morphed into the party of Trump, which puts him above all else.

It's the party that embraces liars, racists, Nazis and members of QAnon. It’s time they own who they are and acknowledge what they will promote, tolerate and ignore, all in the name of Trump, in order to hold on to power.