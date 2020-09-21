WLET - Patty Goodrich

Medicaid expansion
A recent state poll by a large health care coalition found that about 75% of North Carolinians support Medicaid expansion (“Poll finds support for Medicaid expansion,” Sept. 10). “About half of those surveyed came from four state Senate districts, including District 31 represented by Sen. Joyce Krawiec …” the story read.
The study found that voters hold COVID-19 as the most important issue in the upcoming election and that the pandemic “has made them more concerned about the number of uninsured or underinsured North Carolinians.”
Terri LeGrand, senatorial candidate for the 31st District, listens and will address those concerns.
Joyce Krawiec has fought endlessly against Medicaid expansion, which would close the gap for half a million people. By doing so, she refuses billions of federal dollars, watches our N.C. dollars pay for expansions elsewhere, shuns keeping rural hospitals open and ignores the creation of jobs. Unlike her constituents, she has no concern for people without coverage.
Don't be fooled by the passage of the Medicaid transformation bill. It only covers a small portion of what is needed and would be provided by a Medicaid expansion bill.
Terri Le Grand knows that we all deserve affordable and accessible health care. Vote for her in the 31st District senatorial race as though lives depend on it, because they do.
Patty Goodrich
Winston-Salem