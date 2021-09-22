WLET - Paul D. Whitson - SATURDAY

Military ethics

The letter "Trouble for Milley" of Sept. 19 immediately brought to mind a conversation I had a number of years ago with a newly commissioned Marine Corps lieutenant about his class on ethics. He was told that he had a legal and ethical duty to obey all legal orders and just as strong a legal and ethical (moral?) obligation to disobey illegal orders. If there is any validity to this tenet as a code of conduct then Gen. Mark Milley has a strong defense against Sen. Rubio's accusation that he "actively undermined the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States of America".