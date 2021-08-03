WLET - Paul D. Whitson

Rights and responsibilities
I have heard of people being put in prison for reckless driving. I also know people who have been fined and threatened with prison for dumping raw sewage into rivers and streams. If we can treat these people as criminals because of their failure to respect the safety and well being of others, why not treat those who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID, wear masks and take other basic precautions the same way?
Don't try to tell me it's a violation of your "rights." How can a person claim any "rights" when apparently they have no sense of responsibility?
No one has the right to jeopardize safety, health and well being of others.
Paul D. Whitson
Winston-Salem