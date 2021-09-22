 Skip to main content
WLET - Paul D. Whitson
WLET - Paul D. Whitson

Military ethics

The letter "Trouble for Milley" of Sept. 19 immediately brought to mind a conversation I had a number of years ago with a newly commissioned Marine Corps lieutenant about his class on ethics. He was told that he had a legal and ethical duty to obey all legal orders and just as strong a legal and ethical (moral?) obligation to disobey legal orders. If there is any validity to this tenet as a code of conduct then Gen. Mark Milley has a strong defense against Sen. Rubio's accusation that he "actively undermined the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States of America".

This is not a question of whether Gen. Milley "undermined" an irrational president but whether he was true to his ethical and moral obligations.

Paul D. Whitson

Winston-Salem

