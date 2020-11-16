WLET - Paul Kelly

Lead by example
I am a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran who loves our country. I know that people are angry about the election, believe in unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, distrust folks who are different and so on. Our country is in turmoil and a few unhinged people can spark terrible violence. Some groups have already issued threats.
Our nation needs President Trump to lead by example, to promote unity, to debunk conspiracy theories, to reduce fears and anger, to be a mediator and healer. Otherwise our country will live in turmoil long after November 2020. He cannot resolve all of our challenges, but his actions can inspire us to strive together. Good leaders do that.
In Vietnam I knew that my life was secondary to the success of the mission and the survival of the unit. Good men sacrificed their lives to save many others.
The welfare of our country is more important than any one person or any president regardless of party. Politics is secondary to what confronts us and I am not merely asking President Trump to concede. What we need from him is more significant and difficult. Sometimes we must choose whether to act out of self-interest or in the interest of something bigger than ourselves (at personal cost), a defining moment. President Trump is in that moment. He can set his personal concerns aside to serve something bigger, becoming the president we need to help our nation heal and come together. I beg him to try. Now.
Paul Kelly
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!