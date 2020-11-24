 Skip to main content
WLET - Paul Modes
A comforting fiction

I appreciate the Nov. 23 letter “How we got Trump.” It’s interesting to see and understand how people who consume right-wing media think.

I have only one quibble with the letter to mention at this time: The writer calls President Trump “a warrior who knew exactly what a majority of Americans wanted.” That’s not so. Not only did he lose the popular vote, in 2016 and 2020, but his poll numbers – from the independent pollsters, not the right-wing pollsters – never reached 50%, not once during his entire presidency.

I’m sure this is a comforting fiction for conservatives, but it comforts me to know that the majority of Americans never followed the lead of this most successful con man.

Paul Modes

Winston-Salem

