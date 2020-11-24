WLET - Paul Modes

I appreciate the Nov. 23 letter “How we got Trump.” It’s interesting to see and understand how people who consume right-wing media think.

I have only one quibble with the letter to mention at this time: The writer calls President Trump “a warrior who knew exactly what a majority of Americans wanted.” That’s not so. Not only did he lose the popular vote, in 2016 and 2020, but his poll numbers – from the independent pollsters, not the right-wing pollsters – never reached 50%, not once during his entire presidency.