WLET - Paul Modes

His own fault

I’m always leery of this view of former President Trump as a poor beleaguered victim. He’s rich (or so he says), he had the most powerful office on the planet with free travel, free housing and unlimited golf privileges, and he had a compliant Cabinet and Senate that did whatever he said and never missed an opportunity to praise him Soviet-style — not to mention the adoration of millions of cult-like, flag-waving supporters.

Despite all of that, Trump is, personally, a terrible person. He’s a bully. He’s a bigot. He’s a compulsive liar. People who golfed with him said he cheats. Was the rest of the country just supposed to ignore all of that?

The press was against him because he lied all the time. The Democrats were against him because he tore apart our essential infrastructure and undermined our long-standing relations with foreign allies. Other Republicans were against him because he ruined the Republican Party’s reputation with his cruelty.

Poor little rich kid.

Trump is hated and it’s his own fault.

Paul Modes

Winston-Salem