 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Peggy Taylor - SATURDAY
0 comments

WLET - Peggy Taylor - SATURDAY

  • 0

My experience

My experience getting the COVID vaccination could not have gone any better thanks to all the health workers. Everyone was so helpful and completely organized. I now look forward to the second shot.

Peggy Taylor

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News