WLET - Peggy Taylor
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former teacher convicted of taking indecent liberties. He worked at Winston-Salem charter school after officials were told about investigation.
Tyrus Khalil Cromartie, 27, sent text messages to two female students, who were 13 and 14. He told the girls to delete the messages, prosecutors said.
Organizers of the NASCAR series at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium apologized this week after a car with a Confederate flag decal made it …
Four people were shot and one person was killed in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.
A one-act play by a local playwright has local activist groups asking why the local arts community is presenting and promoting the play now. Hate Out of Winston and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America say the play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” whitewashes local history surrounding the removal of a Confederate statue and promotes white supremacy. But Lynn Felder said her play is not about the statue and doesn’t defend white supremacy.
Shootout suspect’s mother, grandmother found dead. Authorities: Man shot at crowded police station, opened fire on officers at Winston-Salem park.
An 84-year-old Winston-Salem woman and another woman from Clemmons were found dead Monday as police investigated a violent shooting spree in Winston-Salem.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting death of another man Friday in the 1500 block of Bruce Street, authori…
Police identified the suspect in Monday's shootout at Hanes Park and said they found the man's mother and grandmother dead in their homes. The women were found in separate homes, the 84-year-old grandmother in Winston-Salem and the suspect's mother in Clemmons.
A man working at Winston-Salem's Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility died Friday in a workplace accident, authorities said.
Nearly 15 years ago, Samuel Flippen was executed for stepdaughter's death. Now, girl's father wants answers about his daughter's death.
Samuel Russell Flippen was the last person North Carolina executed. Flippen was accused of killing his 2 1/2-year-old stepdaughter. But now, her biological father has questions about whether Flippen really killed his daughter.
31-year-old man killed Saturday; series of recent shootings has left three dead, four wounded in Winston-Salem
A spate of gun violence over the weekend left three dead and at least four others wounded.