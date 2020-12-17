WLET - Perry Mitchell

A coup attempt

It boggles my mind that North Carolina legislators would join the Texas lawsuit to overthrow a democratic election (“Triad lawmakers endorsed election suit,” Dec. 12). That Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker would be part of this act is an embarrassment to our communities and our state. Their participation betrays every Republican value from state’s rights to free elections.

I don’t know the legal definition of “treason” or “coup,” but their decisions are certainly in that spirit. They endorsed overthrowing a legitimate election.

It raises so many questions: Did they know their lawsuit would fail? Was this just a cynical effort to stay on the good side of President Trump and/or his base?

Don’t they know that this kind of banana Republican act hurts our standing in the world? Do they care?

Is this how future elections will be decided — by legal challenges rather than by voting?

What if Trump’s coup attempt had succeeded and he remained in office. Would it have led to the civil war that Trump’s supporters seem to hunger for? Is that what these Republican legislators want?