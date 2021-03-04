WLET - Perry Mitchell

Straight-up white nationalist

On Feb. 26, GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona skipped a vote on the stimulus bill to attend and speak at the America First Political Action Committee in Florida, organized by Nick Fuentes, one of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

This was no iffy group; it’s straight-up white nationalist.

Some of its members later bragged on social media about bagging a sitting member of Congress to speak at its event.

Gosar then rushed to the Conservative Political Action Conference to join the other Republican illuminati bowing to the golden Trump idol.

The Arizona GOP censored Cindy McCain (huh?) for some reason and former Sen. Jeff Flake for thinking that insurrection was not a good look for Republicans. But they’ve not said a peep about Gosar.

Republicans often insist to the rest of the country that they're not racist, but then they turn a blind eye toward incidents like this. They need to stand strong against this kind of behavior or they’ll lose what little credibility they have left.

Their officials won't do it, though, until their rank and file do it.

Perry Mitchell

Winston-Salem