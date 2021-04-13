WLET - Perry Mitchell

No space for lies

I’m surprised that you printed a letter with the weak arguments and false claims that the writer of “Alternative ways” (April 13) makes. His whole letter is predicated on the notion that cheating occurred in the Georgia election — a claim that former President Trump and his minions failed to prove — and that the new voting restrictions are intended to stop cheating. None of that is true.

He writes, “I have noted that none of these protesters have suggested alternative ways to prevent the very misdeeds that the Georgia legislation is designed to prevent.” Why would they suggest ways to prevent something that’s not occurring?

“Is it possible that they don’t believe such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced?”

I don’t believe “such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced.” The courts don’t believe it. Republican election officials in Georgia don’t believe it.