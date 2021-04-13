 Skip to main content
WLET - Perry Mitchell
No space for lies

I’m surprised that you printed a letter with the weak arguments and false claims that the writer of “Alternative ways” (April 13) makes. His whole letter is predicated on the notion that cheating occurred in the Georgia election — a claim that former President Trump and his minions failed to prove — and that the new voting restrictions are intended to stop cheating. None of that is true.

He writes, “I have noted that none of these protesters have suggested alternative ways to prevent the very misdeeds that the Georgia legislation is designed to prevent.” Why would they suggest ways to prevent something that’s not occurring?

“Is it possible that they don’t believe such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced?”

I don’t believe “such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced.” The courts don’t believe it. Republican election officials in Georgia don’t believe it.

Do we have to recite again the names of the Georgia election officials who asserted that the election was fair and secure, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger? Do we need to watch again the video of Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling saying, “Enough is enough” and begging Trump to stop lying before someone got hurt?

The problem that Georgia Republicans want to prevent, like your April 13 cartoon says, isn't voter fraud, but voter turnout.

Some people insist on promoting lies no matter how often they hear the truth. You should not be giving them space to do so.

Perry Mitchell

Winston-Salem

