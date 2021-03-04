WLET - Peter DeBaugh - SATURDAY

Textbooks too high

The average price of textbooks is between $200 and $400. If you add that up for a full course load that’s over $1,000 per year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, student affordability became a key issue in so many ways. During the 2020 election, “free college” was a term frequently used; the federal government even halted student loan payments to help economically disadvantaged people who had lost their jobs; and for students still in college, paying for textbooks and resources became a key issue.

Working with college students as the campus organizer for the N.C. Public Interest Research Group, I have heard so many stories of students sharing used and old textbooks, outdated editions that were passed on, and entire residence hall floors using a system of sharing a single textbook. We need more grant programs and Open Educational Resources for professors and instructors to help switch away from the traditional, expensive textbook system.

Peter DeBaugh

Winston-Salem